GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases 57,166 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 130.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares during the period. SLR Investment comprises about 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SLR Investment worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 96,666 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 454,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 133.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 364.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shiraz Kajee purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

