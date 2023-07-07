GraniteShares Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% in the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.14. 292,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $525.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $199.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

