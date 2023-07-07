Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:GREEL)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $5.78. 76,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

