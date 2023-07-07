Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $101,000 Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 451,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 22.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 196,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 242,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.22 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.