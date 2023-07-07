Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $110.26.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

