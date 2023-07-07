Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $749.10

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 749.10 ($9.51) and traded as low as GBX 674 ($8.55). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.69), with a volume of 238,850 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.18) price target on shares of Gresham House in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,447 ($18.37) to GBX 1,400 ($17.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Gresham House Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £260.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,529.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 746.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 757.10.

Gresham House Company Profile

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

Featured Articles

