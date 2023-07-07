Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $438,199.15

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $438,199.15 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,275.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00324046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.87 or 0.00917824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00547386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00063505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00143648 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

