Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of SUPV opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $264.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

About Grupo Supervielle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Articles

