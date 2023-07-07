Guggenheim Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $77.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

SO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

