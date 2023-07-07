Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 650,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,302,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hawaiian Trading Up 11.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $601.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The company had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.54) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 91,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

