HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Reduced by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,554,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 806,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

