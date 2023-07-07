Head to Head Contrast: Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Meihua International Medical Technologies and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Inari Medical 0 1 6 0 2.86

Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.94%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meihua International Medical Technologies $103.35 million 0.56 $6.24 million N/A N/A Inari Medical $383.47 million 8.23 -$29.27 million ($0.53) -104.17

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Inari Medical -6.87% -6.78% -5.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Meihua International Medical Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

