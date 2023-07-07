Head-To-Head Survey: Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Free Report) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Dais has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soitec has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Dais shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $1.13 million 1.25 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Soitec $1.13 billion 5.00 $242.75 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dais and Soitec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Dais.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dais and Soitec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A Soitec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dais and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais -391.59% N/A -748.59% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Soitec beats Dais on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dais

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including salt, brackish and wastewater; NanoAir; and NanoCap, an energy storage application. The company also licenses its products. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and new 5G sub-6 GHz/ mmWave smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI products that address the requirements for integrating high and low voltage functions in power IC devices for automotive and industry markets. Further, the company offers Smart photonics-SOI products for optical networking; Smart Imager-SOI products for next generation 3D image sensing; Auto Smartsic for green mobility; Connect RF-GaN for 5G infrastructure architecture and smartphone power amplifier markets; Connect-POI engineered substrates for high performance surface acoustic wave filter; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

