Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Trading Up 0.1%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 3,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

