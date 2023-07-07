Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $169.49

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.49 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 162.73 ($2.07). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.08), with a volume of 88,742 shares.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £207.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,786.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

Henderson High Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11,111.11%.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

