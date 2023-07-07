Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $207.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.67), with a volume of 73618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.74).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.93) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Henry Boot Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £281.32 million, a PE ratio of 864.00, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Boot

Henry Boot Company Profile

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.68), for a total value of £27,297.07 ($34,645.35). In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.68), for a total value of £27,297.07 ($34,645.35). Also, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 15,938 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £39,366.86 ($49,964.28). Corporate insiders own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.