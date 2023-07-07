Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $176,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $118.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

