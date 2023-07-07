Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $197,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $681.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $671.13 and a 200 day moving average of $688.95.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

