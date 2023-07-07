Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $230,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $204.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.05. The company has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

