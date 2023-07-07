Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 555.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

