holoride Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,362.15 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, holoride has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $12.34 million and $119,362.15 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.48 or 0.06168910 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01757632 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $135,403.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.