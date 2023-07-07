Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.02 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $113.97 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.21 or 0.00027224 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00103095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00047711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,875,138 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

