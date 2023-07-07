Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Stock Holdings Increased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

