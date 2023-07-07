Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Trading Down 0.1%

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.57. Approximately 7,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 10,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.58.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.59.
About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.
The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
- Fortinet Positioned For Growth In AI-Based Cybersecurity Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.