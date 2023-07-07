HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HUBS traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.77. 54,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $535.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,888,022.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

