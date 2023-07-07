Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.84. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.