Huw Owen Sells 3,025 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50.

BASE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 269,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,905. The company has a market capitalization of $657.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.35. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 698.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Couchbase by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

