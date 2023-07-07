Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 3.2%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.47. 110,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,028,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 102.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

