Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,797.77

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,797.77 ($22.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,770.50 ($22.47). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 1,772 ($22.49), with a volume of 2,084,883 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.73) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.92) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.32) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,225.83 ($28.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,793.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,924.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.59 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,114.29%.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.86), for a total value of £723,425.68 ($918,169.41). 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

