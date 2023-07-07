Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.27. 1,271,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,653. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

