Insider Buying: Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) CEO Acquires 24,000 Shares of Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) CEO Allan Marshall bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,214.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Allan Marshall bought 23,952 shares of Upexi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $58,203.36.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Allan Marshall bought 100 shares of Upexi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Allan Marshall acquired 22,776 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $77,666.16.

Upexi Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of UPXI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 103,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,904. Upexi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Upexi had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upexi during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Upexi during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upexi during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Upexi in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

