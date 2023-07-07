Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Major Shareholder Sells 203,905 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMFree Report) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,655,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,293,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Affirm by 783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

