Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 1,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $40,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,565,997.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Gary Bowman sold 3,750 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $118,462.50.

On Thursday, June 1st, Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $201,900.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $147,650.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,100. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 million, a PE ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

