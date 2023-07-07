Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,633,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,731,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $164,600.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $231,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $177,600.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

CTKB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 373,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 83,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

