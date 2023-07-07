Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $478,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

