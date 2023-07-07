Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $397,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 823,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,499,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Eugene Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,368. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. GitLab's revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Barclays upped their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.12.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

