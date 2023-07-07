Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $397,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 823,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,499,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Eugene Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,368. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. GitLab’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Barclays upped their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.12.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

