Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells 17,703 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $295,109.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $341,765.16.

On Friday, May 5th, Anthony Geisler sold 100 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $3,349.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,369.85.

On Friday, April 28th, Anthony Geisler sold 31,453 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,043,296.01.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $2,677,943.10.

On Monday, April 17th, Anthony Geisler sold 51,104 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,642,993.60.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anthony Geisler sold 300 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $9,618.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,489,724.74.

Xponential Fitness stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,657. The firm has a market cap of $869.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPOF. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after buying an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,955 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth about $9,308,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $6,868,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 258,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

