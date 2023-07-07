Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 0.3% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.20. 297,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

