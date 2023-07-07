Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in REGENXBIO by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.24. 39,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $836.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.09. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.