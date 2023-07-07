Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,648 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,358. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

