Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.9% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $48.68. 204,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

