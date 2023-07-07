Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Storage by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,601,000 after buying an additional 374,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.38. The company had a trading volume of 170,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,622. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.96. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.86.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

