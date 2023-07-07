Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $616,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,745. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

