Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after acquiring an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,591,000 after buying an additional 572,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after buying an additional 417,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.28. 468,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,628. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

