Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Pilgrim’s Pride comprises 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 179,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

