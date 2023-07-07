Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 13,803 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cohu by 2,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,381,000 after buying an additional 1,022,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,077,000 after purchasing an additional 502,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cohu by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Cohu Price Performance

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,539.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock valued at $835,140. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COHU remained flat at $38.95 during trading hours on Friday. 54,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

