Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 7,243 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 779,379 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,187,000 after acquiring an additional 551,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,055,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $110.53.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

