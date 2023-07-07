Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 5,867 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,415 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 0.9% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,026,189,000 after buying an additional 153,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 950,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after buying an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657,368. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

