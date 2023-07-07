Inspire Investing LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,867. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $482.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.58. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

