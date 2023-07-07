Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 5,428 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $1,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,094,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 116,534 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 17,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,409. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.